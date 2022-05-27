iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.21. 9,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 69,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

