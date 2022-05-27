iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.