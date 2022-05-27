iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a growth of 1,508.6% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,464. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

