iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 94.8% in May

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,201. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

