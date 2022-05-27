iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,818,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. 147,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.