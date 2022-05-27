iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,221,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $205.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.