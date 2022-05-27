iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

IWN stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,524. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

