iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $184,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $86.25. 24,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

