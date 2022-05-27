iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. 1,748,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,316. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

