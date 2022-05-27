Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

OTC:INLB opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. Item 9 Labs has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Item 9 Labs ( OTC:INLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Item 9 Labs had a negative net margin of 66.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Item 9 Labs will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

