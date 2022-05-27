i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Down 6%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Approximately 40,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.26.

In related news, insider Steven Michael Oyer bought 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £663.75 ($835.22).

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (LON:IX)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.