i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Down 6%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Approximately 40,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.26.
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (LON:IX)
I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.
