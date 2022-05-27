Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

