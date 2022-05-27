Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 1%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32). 3,520,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,096,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.81. The firm has a market cap of £488.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

