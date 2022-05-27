Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

