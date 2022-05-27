Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.17. 63,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,305. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

