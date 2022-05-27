Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,331. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

