Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR traded up $20.06 on Thursday, hitting $421.67. The company had a trading volume of 403,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,137. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.44 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.42.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.