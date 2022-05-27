Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

