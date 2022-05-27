Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.