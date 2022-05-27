Jag Capital Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.92. 841,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

