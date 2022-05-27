Jag Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $49.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,503.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,694.92.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

