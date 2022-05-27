Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $127.20. 28,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

