Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,791 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

INMD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. 35,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.