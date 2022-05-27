Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,432,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,306,128,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 11,267,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

