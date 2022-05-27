Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 783,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,246. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.