Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $9.02 on Thursday, reaching $284.84. 747,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200-day moving average of $328.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

