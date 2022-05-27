Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,700,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741,320. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

