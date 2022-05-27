Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 149,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,662,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,224,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.75 on Thursday, reaching $2,155.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,495.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,687.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

