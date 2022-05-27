Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 6,437,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.
Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.