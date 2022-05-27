Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

NYSE DE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $347.51. 1,349,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.82 and a 200 day moving average of $376.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

