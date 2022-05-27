Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Jamf were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.