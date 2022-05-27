JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Anatole Investment Management Ltd

Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607,142 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 17.9% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $327,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in JD.com by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JD.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,257,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.