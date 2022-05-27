Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.