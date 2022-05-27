Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $712.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

