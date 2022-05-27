Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,650 ($20.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.16).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,444.80 ($18.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

