JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.00 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

