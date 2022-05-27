John Jeffry Louis Sells 7,604 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gannett stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.
