John Jeffry Louis Sells 7,604 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gannett stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,820,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,636,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gannett by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gannett by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

