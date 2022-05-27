JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 140

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PSPSF opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
