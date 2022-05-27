JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 140

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSPSF opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

