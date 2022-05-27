JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,304.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 294,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,616 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 51,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

