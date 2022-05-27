JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.79. 628,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,263,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

