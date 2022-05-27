Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 3,476,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.