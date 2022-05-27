Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Jushi has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Get Jushi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.