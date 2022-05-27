Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.57. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 25,736 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
Further Reading
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.