Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 29.6% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 29.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

