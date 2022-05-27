Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

