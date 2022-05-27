Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.33 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

