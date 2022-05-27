Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

