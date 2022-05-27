Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $678,760,000 after purchasing an additional 305,752 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $408.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.45.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

