Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $869,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $299.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

