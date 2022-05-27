Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 153.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $247.65 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $226.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

